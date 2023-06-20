Going to the Edmonds July 4th parade? Bring peanut butter and jelly

A reminder that the Edmonds Food Bank is partnering with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce to hold a Peanut Butter & Jelly Food Drive during the Edmonds 4th of July Parade.

All donations are welcome and food bank volunteers will be collecting them as they walk in the parade.

“The Edmonds Food Bank has been out of peanut butter for months,” volunteer Monika Skibeness said. “We plan to make this a yearly event at the 4th as it’s a great time to stock up for those parents who are no longer getting school lunches in the summer months.”