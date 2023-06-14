History: Frances Elizabeth Anderson — an Edmonds legend, part 2 

Part 2 of 2 parts. You can read part 1 here.

Over the years, while walking up and down Main Street from Edmonds’ town center, I have passed by the Frances E. Anderson Leisure and Cultural Center hundreds of times, and I have also attended events there on a number of occasions. But until recently I had not given much thought about who Frances Anderson was and why the center was named for her. I remember hearing that she had been a revered educator many years ago, but that was about all I knew.

Finally I became curious and started to research who she was — and why the City of Edmonds thought so much of her that they named the center after her.

Here is a glimpse back in time as it relates to Frances Anderson and her legacy.

Returning Home from College and the Early Teaching Days

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Frances returned home to Edmonds to help her mother. Her mother had lost her husband 10 years earlier in the train accident, and her two sons had enlisted in the Army, and both had been shipped out to France to fight in World War I. Upon arriving home, Frances moved into her mother’s modest home on 4th Avenue North, and applied for a teaching job at the Edmonds School District. Frances was quickly hired as a second-grade teacher and began two months later.

When she returned to the grade school building where she had attended, she found things had not changed much. The school still didn’t have running water, and the toilets were outside. Furthermore, the entire building was still heated by a single wood- burning stove.

Despite the somewhat primitive conditions, Frances thrust herself head-on into the job. By all historical accounts she was highly organized, and admired by her students and colleagues. She reportedly brought a strong sense of organization, energy, and teamwork to the entire staff.

In her personal notes, Frances documented that she loved teaching and that her first contract in 1917 was for $750 per year. When she received her first check, it totaled $66.66, and she took the money and bought a few bonds and a used Model T car.

Despite her teaching load and getting acclimated with the new job, Frances jumped into a number of outside activities. She founded and organized the high school’s alumni association and acted as its treasurer for several years. She also became the leader of the first chapter of the Junior Campfire Girls in Edmonds.

After successfully teaching the second grade for seven years, in 1924 Frances was asked to become the principal of the grade school as Principal Phoebe Reynolds was retiring. She was apparently the unanimous choice by the teaching staff and district administration. It is believed there were six or seven teachers at the time that Frances became principal. Little did Frances know that she would be principal of the Edmonds Grade School for the next 25 years.

When asked what made her such a good teacher in those early days, Frances replied that every student was equally important to her. But the number-one rule of education was discipline within the classroom. She quipped, “You can’t teach an unruly class”.

From Teacher to Principal

Within the first year as principal, Frances built an efficient operation based upon teamwork within the school. Teachers recounted that she led by example, and was always willing to help. They stated that she always managed difficult situations with both grace and positivity. She never wanted to dwell on the negative. She also strongly encouraged her staff to continue learning, for their own benefit and the school’s students.

Others recalled that she always loved to travel, and felt that the more things that she experienced, the more she could bring back to the school, to her staff and students. In that vein, in 1928 as a delegate for the American Legion, Frances attended the international conference in France. It was rare for women to travel in those days, but Frances not only attended the conference in France. As she recalled in a 1989 interview: “We started in Belgium, toured Europe and ended up in England, where I had relatives. Of course we crossed the ocean on ships – no flying then. I have visited Europe twice since then, but that was the most exciting trip. I loved the excitement”

There is no doubt that Frances’ sense of adventure, and willingness to learn through a wide variety of experiences, brought a sense of worldliness back to the school and the community at large which was rare in those days.

In 1928, Edmonds erected a new grade school in front of the old one. It was located north of the existing school and faced directly onto Main Street. The building was a fireproof brick structure with three floors and running water, indoor bathrooms and central heating throughout.

Author’s note: On March 7, 1936, Frances’ mother passed away at the age of 74. Frances chose to remain in the modest home for four more decades. She often stated that she wanted to be close to the school and accessible to her students and staff. Her yard was reportedly pristine, and she was often seen outside working on her flowers and garden. Historical records show that she won several awards for yard beautification in local gardening contests.

As the years went by and the school continued to expand in numbers — and with physical additions to the building — Frances continued to build an even stronger environment for learning, for both students and her teachers and staff.

Multiple teacher comments echo their thoughts regarding her leadership style and who she was:

“She never believed in dwelling on negatives. When others were down, she cheered them up.

There was a strong sense of camaraderie in those days, and Frances was the driving force behind that.

Everyone was her friend.

We greatly admired her leadership and sense of fairness.

She taught us so much and we simply adored her.

She continually encouraged us to travel and learn, so that we could bring that knowledge back to our students.

She was instrumental in building strong bonds between the teachers, and the parents through open and honest communications.

She was never heavy-handed.

She was the heart and soul of the school.”

Students also recounted their remembrances of Frances as the principal:

“She was strict, but always kind too. She would always end with a smile, and pat on the back encouraging you to do better. I wanted to please her. She always treated everyone as if they were special to her. My parents loved her. She seemed to know how every student was doing, and what they had been learning. We lived about a block from her. We saw her often walking back and forth from school. Some days we were able to walk with her, and she was always interested in how we were doing.”



Former Edmonds Mayor Larry Naughten, who attended school while Frances was principal, stated in a 1990 Enterprise article: “Being in elementary school, your goal was always to avoid the principal’s office, but like most small boys, though, I found my way into the dreaded inner sanctum as a result of confrontations. I had a couple, and got squared away, but it seemed to me that she was always fair.”

In 1949, after being principal for 25 years, Frances decided to return to teaching after learning that there was only about $200 difference between her salary and her teachers. She again took up the role of second-grade teacher, which she loved.

Frances taught for 10 more years, deciding to retire in 1959 after spending 42 years in the Edmonds Grade School. She said with a grin that she had started teaching the first generation of students in 1917, and she had in turn taught their children. She decided she needed to retire before she was teaching her original students’ grandchildren.

After retirement, Frances continued to be extremely active in education and the community. During her lifetime, she served on the library board for 25 years. She was also an active member of the Edmonds Historical Society for 25years, and a 50-year member of the American Legion. She was vice president of the Snohomish/Island County Tuberculosis Association. Additionally,she had lifelong affiliations with Eastern Star and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, to name a few.

She continued to travel extensively. Frances reportedly visited every state, traveled to Mexico and Canada plus three trips to Europe. The sense of excitement, learning and adventure never left her.

In 1972, the elementary school that Frances had worked in for so many years was shuttered due to a lack of students. Shifting populations after World War II saw families moving to outlying areas. Growth in the suburbs required new schools, and the number of students in the downtown vicinity had dwindled to the point that the school was no longer viable.

Six years later, in 1978, after additional renovations were made to the building and the “overwhelming” result of a public opinion survey, the building was reopened by the City of Edmonds as the Frances E. Anderson Cultural and Leisure Center. It was a fitting expression of the city’s appreciation for a remarkable woman who had touched the lives of generations of Edmonds citizens as a teacher, principal, community activist and leader.

In 1984, the Edmonds School District named Frances as a “Living Legend” for her tireless devotion to education.

In 2019, Frances was posthumously inducted into the Edmonds/Woodway Sports Hall Of Fame for her outstanding achievements in athletics and her lifetime dedication to health and fitness.

The Lasting Legacy

Frances Anderson passed away on June 2, 1990, just five months short of her 100th birthday. At the time of her death, she was the oldest living resident of Edmonds.

Frances Anderson and the city of Edmonds largely grew up together. When she arrived in Edmonds in 1894, the town was made up of a few shingle mills, a number of saloons and a couple of hotels. Population was estimated at around 150 to 200. Main Street was called George Street, and there were cattails and a swamp where the ferry terminal is now located.

Frances in her memoirs said she remembered as a little girl, Native American families in large canoes stopping and camping on the beach north of where the ferry terminal now stands. They were stopping there for the night, as they traveled back and forth to south Seattle and the Auburn area to pick hops.

As a youngster, Frances grew up in an educational environment that was just starting to establish itself. Girls and young women were not expected to go beyond high school, let alone go onward and earn a four-year teaching degree.

By the time Frances returned to teach, the town had grown to approximately 1,300 residents and services including schools were desperately needed. Within seven years of her return, she was heading up a school that needed to meet the rising educational and socializing needs of students.

Over the next 25 years as principal, Frances went from managing a staff of approximately 10 teachers and aides, to a staff of over 50 full-time teachers and support staff. She then returned to the classroom to teach the students she loved for 10 more years without any concern for who was the boss.

Frances’ teaching and leadership spanned over four decades through two World Wars and the Great Depression. Throughout it all, she handled all the challenges with grace, humility and yet with an underlying fiber of discipline, teamwork and dedication to education, her colleagues and her community.

Author’s final note: One of the few materialistic pleasures that Frances gave herself was the purchase of a new 1932 maroon Chevrolet that she religiously kept cleaned and polished. In it she logged hundreds, if not thousands, of miles. This is one of my favorite photos of her at age 42 in her driveway, washing and polishing her pride and joy.

Frances (shown with an unknown gentleman) washing and polishing her maroon 1932 Chevrolet. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Historical Museum

After looking at the many photos of her, her friends, colleagues and students, plus reading a large number of articles and accounts that were written about her, Frances in some ways seems like an enigma to me. She was obviously outgoing, fun-loving and adventuresome, but on the flip side she was highly disciplined, organized and almost fastidious when it came to her work, her photo albums, scrapbooks, yard and beloved ’32 Chevrolet. But this blend of traits resulted in a woman who was a true blessing, and worthy of being recognized as an Edmonds legend.

Frances never married. When asked why she didn’t? She replied, “I was always too busy”.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks go out to the Edmonds Historical Museum, the Everett Library/Northwest Room, and the Sno-Isle Genealogy Society for their help in the research efforts on this project.