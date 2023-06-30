History: M.E. Hyner — Edmonds’ early merchant and postmaster

When Matthew E. Hyner, his wife Clara and their three children saw Edmonds for the first time on Feb. 21, 1887, Edmonds consisted of only five houses, a small hotel, a one-room schoolhouse, a couple of saloons, a few mills, a muddy road heading up the hill and not much more. George Brackett also owned a small building near the foot of the dock, where he sold flour, beans, coffee and a few other essentials to locals, and people traveling up and down Puget Sound.

Stepping off the steamboat onto Edmonds’ dock must have been somewhat of a culture shock for the Hyner family.

Background

Matthew Hyner was born on Dec. 3, 1846 in Western Pennsylvania, the son of a lumberman, and had received his education in public schools in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. At the age of 14, when the Civil War broke out, he left home and offered his services in the war effort. Claiming that he was 19, he was accepted and assigned the position of a drummer boy. When his true age was discovered, he was returned home to his parents, with only four months of service to his credit.

Back home he concluded his education at the State Normal School in Pennsylvania and graduated at the age of 20.

Hyner left Pennsylvania after graduation and traveled to Unionville, Ohio, where he opened a drug store, and ran it successfully for eight years. In the second year of his residency in Ohio, he traveled back to New Jersey and married Clara Brown, the daughter of a local merchant, on March 10, 1868.

After operating the Ohio drug store, the Hyners moved back to New Jersey, where they farmed for a year. Then they departed to eastern Maryland, where they farmed for an additional year. The following year, in 1878, the family moved to the southeastern part of Illinois, where Hynes successfully ran a family farm for eight years. By this time, Clara had given birth to four children — Paul, Ruth, William and Robert. Sadly their son William had died in infancy.

For unknown reasons, in 1887 the family sold their farm and headed to the Pacific Northwest. When they stepped off the steamer on Feb. 21, 1887, they apparently didn’t know anyone.

Becoming Edmonds’ First True Merchant

Shortly after arriving, Matthew Hyner convinced George Brackett to sell him his small store. Reportedly, Hyner quickly enlarged the building and built a two-story house with a cupola on top a block up the hill from the store.

While construction was going on, Hynes purchased a large stock of various items, and subsequently opened the first major mercantile in the area. For several years his store was said to have been the only store north of Seattle that carried many of the items needed by the early settlers.

Eight months after arriving, Matthew Hyner on Nov. 7, 1887, was also appointed the postmaster of the Edmonds Post Office.

Author’s Note: Historical accounts vary in regards to when and how the Edmonds Post Office and postmaster position came about. Some historical accounts say that George Brackett petitioned the state, and received approval for the post office in 1884, and he was appointed the first postmaster.

Other accounts state that the closest post office to Edmonds in 1887 was in Bothell. That post office was located in the Ericksen grocery store on the corner of First and Main Streets, and was 13 miles from Edmonds. Given the difficulty of getting to Bothell, some historical accounts claim that it was Matthew Hyner who petitioned the state for the post office. Those accounts state that when the petition was granted, it was Matthew Hyner who became the first postmaster in Edmonds in 1887.

In either case, Matthew Hyner was appointed postmaster in 1887, which was a very important position in those times.

This is the only known photo of the Hyner store in that time period, and it has a small “Post Office” sign extending from the right-hand side of the building.

The Postmaster Position

In the 19th century, postmaster positions were a political appointment. The postmaster not only handled the mail, but they handled a lot of money. They were also constantly being asked by the pension office to verify the claims of Civil War veterans who were requesting compensation. The postmaster had to attest to their honesty, their physical condition and economic situation.

The postmasters had to swear an oath of office and execute a bond to ensure that they would not violate the rules of the office or be guilty of any malfeasance in office. Additionally, the postmaster could not quit even if his or her term had expired. They had to stay on the job until a successor could be found and properly trained.

Further responsibilities included the appointment and training of an assistant in case the postmaster became injured, sick or died. Outgoing mail had to be sorted by destination, bundled up and proper postage collected, and noted on the letters and packages as well as in ledger books which had to be turned into the government. The mail then had to be transported to the outgoing steamboats, and recorded as being sent. Additionally, the postmaster or his assistant had to be at the post office at all times, Monday through Saturday during the normal business hours of the town, so that all of the responsibilities of the postmaster could be fulfilled.

For all this responsibility and work, the postmasters’ pay varied greatly. It depended totally upon the amount of postage that their post office sold in a quarter. For sales of under $100 for the quarter, the postmaster received 40%. For sales of $100, but under $400, the postmaster received 33 1/3%. For sales from $400 to $2,400, the postmaster received 30%, and sales over $2,400, 12 ½%.

Postage in 1887 was $.02 per ounce. There were other rates for newspapers, letters that were heavier, letters being sent to foreign countries or ones that the postmaster had to pick up. As a result, it required a large amount of postage to be sold to earn any significant income.

A Family Affair

Mail and goods from Seattle were delivered primarily by steamboat on somewhat of a regular schedule in the late 1880s. By the end of 1887, the Hyner house with its cupola had been erected up the hill from the store. The cupola had glass paned windows on all sides, which provided an excellent view of the Puget Sound. When a steamboat was expected, the children were sent up to the observation post to look for smoke from the steamboat’s funnel. Steamboats could be seen as they rounded Point Wells to the south or around the tip of Whidbey Island to the northwest.

Once spotted, the children reported the steamboat’s sighting, and in many cases raced into town to alert businesspeople and travelers of the steamer’s near term arrival. Preparations were then made for handling the mail, and for assisting people who might want to embark or get onboard the steamer. If the tides were low, Matthew Hyner was obligated to row out to the steamboat regardless of the weather, and pick up and deliver mail as well as assist passengers as they traveled up and down Puget Sound.

Post Retirement

Hyner uccessfully ran the mercantile through 1894, and acted as postmaster until 1899. After retiring, the Hyners continued to be very active in the Edmonds community. Matthew and Clara were instrumental in the building and support of the Congregational Church in Edmonds. Matthew was also an active Democrat, serving as a representative to the state convention for 12 years while serving on the county’s central committee and county convention planning committees.

Reportedly, Hynes was also extremely active with his children, while working with George Brackett on improving the educational opportunities for all students in the community.

Matthew Hyner passed away on Feb. 2, 1929 at the age of 82 after serving the Edmonds community for 42 years. He was buried at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery. Matthew’s wife, Clara had preceded him by exactly 14 years, dying on Feb. 2, 1915.

Author’s Note: Reportedly the first American flag to be flown in Edmonds with its 13 stripes and a star for each of the 38 states arrived on June 24, 1887, and was flown from its staff at the post office on every fair day.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks to the Edmonds Historical Museum and the Sno-Isle Genealogy Society for their help.