History: University Colony – The House of Doors

When I initially researched and wrote the two-part article on the University Colony’s history, I heard stories about one of the original cabins being built primarily out of doors. That piqued my interest, and I decided to see if I could find out more about that cabin and its history.

Here is a glimpse back in time regarding University Colony and its “House of Doors.”

In 1919, Snohomish County had taken possession of what is now University Colony due to the fact that LaLayette Investment Company who owned the land could not pay their tax bill. The county then posted posters around numerous county offices and businesses about a “tax delinquent sale” of the property. One of the announcements was posted at a bank in the University of Washington district.

Seeing the announcement, a group of professors and business people who were most likely customers of the bank, traveled to Everett for the sale, and purchased a number of lots, sight unseen.

One of the purchasers was a lumber dealer by the name of Holmes that had a business on Broadway Street in Everett. It is believed that he heard about the sale of the property by Snohomish County, via his niece who is believed to have been married to a University of Washington professor.

At the sale, Holmes purchased the lot south of what is now Wharf Street and facing directly west to the Puget Sound. This photo of the original plat map shows the lot with arrows pointing to it.

Reportedly Mr. Holmes had a large order for doors, but the customer then decided not to purchase them. Holmes subsequently transported the doors to the lot and used the surplus doors to build both the interior and exterior walls of his cabin.

Author’s note: Unfortunately we have not been able to find a photo of the cabin as it existed in its earliest state, despite the fact that Ripley’s Believe It Or Not ran an article about the cabin in its magazine in the early 1930s.

As time went by, the cabin proved to have ventilation problems. Too much cold air and moisture was getting into the cabin. As a result, sometime in the 1930s most of the doors were covered up by cedar paneling, although some of the doors’ glass panes were left exposed and used as windows. One of the doors was left intact and was used as the front door.

In talking with Alan Rieck, who grew up in the Colony during the late 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, he stated as a child he never realized there were doors underneath the siding, nor had he ever heard of “The House Of Doors” during his childhood. Apparently, the doors had been somewhat forgotten over time.

Alan did, however, remember that the house had been the residence of several families throughout the decades, including families named Goodfellow, Karnofski and Trotter. In 1964, Virginia Grant Haynes purchased the cabin, and in turn sold it to Joanne and Gary Nelson in 1970. The Nelsons had planned to potentially use the lot sometime in the distant future as a home site.

It wasn’t until 1976, when the Nelsons’ primary residence sadly burned down and they needed to build a new home quickly, that the extent of the doors became known. Deciding to build their new home on their property within the Colony, the Nelsons’ friends gathered quickly to tear down the old cabin, to provide space for a new home to be built.

The demolition work began on Labor Day 1976 and lasted three days. Over a three-day period, a crew of around a dozen friends and family, plus two firefighters, began peeling back the layers of the cabin. To their surprise, they found 40 doors nailed to the studs, framing and even rafters of the cabin.

As the demolition project began the Nelsons were approached by a Snohomish County association of builders who were in the process of building homes for the disadvantaged. The Nelsons agreed to provide most of the doors to the builders, so long as they were going to be used to provide housing for the less fortunate.

The following photos provided by the Nelsons show the work as it unfolded, and how the doors became visible again:

Seated, L to R: John Baker, Vice President Olympic National Insurance Co.; Dick Erickson, University of Washington crew coach.Standing, L to R: Marlyn Stark, educator, Meadowdale High School;Don Bartholomaus, executive director of Edmonds Chamber of Commerce; Ralph Knutson, supervisor, Washington Department of Transportation; Ray Gould, Edmonds City Council; Nelson Bohall, engineer AT&T; Gene Dollarhyde, Lynnwood City Council. Not pictured: Dick Angus, educator, Edmonds School District; Walt Sprague, owner, Sprague’s Nursery; Don Ginsberg, owner, Metals Co.

The crew found that the cabin was solidly built, and the doors were no exception. The doors were made out of fir with “tear drop” single-pane glass windows. The doors were 6 feet tall, 3 feet wide and 1 ½ inches thick. The individual panes were 40 inches tall and 12 inches wide. Seven of the doors were retained by the Nelsons. Today five of them are stored safely in a shed for potential future use.

The remaining two doors were beautifully incorporated into the Nelsons’ new home in 1976. They are proudly displayed on the northwest corner of the house. One door leads out to a deck while the other acts as a “dutch” door where the top half of the door can be opened to pass items through, or to allow in fresh air from Puget Sound.

In talking with the Nelsons, it became clear to me that they had wanted to preserve the history of the cabin and its doors. None of the 40 doors were discarded and by incorporating the two doors into their new home, it constantly reminded them of the history of University Colony, its first inhabitants and the storied “House of Doors.”

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes and was made possible with the extensive help of Joanne and Gary Nelson. Thanks also goes to Alan Rieck for his input, and remembrances of the cabin and its inhabitants throughout the years. Additional information was acquired from the Edmonds Historical Museum regarding the original plat maps and history before the Colony was established.

You can read about University Colony part 1 here and part 2 here.