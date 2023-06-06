Holy Rosary Edmonds welcomes new principal

Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds has appointed Larkin Temme as the new principal of Holy Rosary School.

“Larkin Temme brings a wealth of experience in Catholic education and a deep commitment to learning, making her an exceptional addition to our school community,” says Father Matthew O’Leary, Pastor of Holy Rosary Edmonds Church. “She brings a vigorous Catholic faith and extensive leadership experience and vision, including serving as principal of Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School in Seattle. We are thrilled to welcome her to our parish school and community!”

In addition to her experience as principal, Temme has extensive teaching experience (including at O’Dea High School in Seattle) and is fluent in Spanish. She also brings a record of success at securing grants for underserved students and education programs to help make a quality Catholic education accessible to children from diverse circumstances.

“I am overjoyed to be serving as the new principal of Holy Rosary School,” Temme said. “I have spent my nearly 20 years in education in Catholic schools, and I truly believe that Catholic schools make the world a better place through strong communities and Catholic values. While I love my Holy Family Seattle community, I am excited to learn, grow and lead the Holy Rosary School community, which is closer to my home in Lake Forest Park.”

Temme graduated from Holy Names Academy in Seattle. She studied psychology and Spanish at Santa Clara University and volunteered in Headstart preschools and taught English as a Second Language. She earned her master’s degree in education through Providence College in Rhode Island, while teaching high school Spanish through the PACT (Providence Alliance for Catholic Teachers) Program. After moving back to Seattle, she served as a Spanish teacher and activities coordinator at O’Dea High School. She continued her education at Seattle University to obtain her principal certification. She has served as the principal of Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School in White Center for the last seven years.

“Larkin will make a great partner as she joins Holy Rosary’s pastoral and school leadership team, bringing her passion, vision and talent for leading in Catholic education — gifts she will share as the school and parish enter into this next chapter,” said Nicholas Ford, superintendent of Catholic schools at the Archdiocese of Seattle. “The Archdiocese of Seattle joins Holy Rosary Parish in welcoming Larkin and her family to her new role and community.”

“I firmly believe that every child has unique talents and potential and it is our responsibility as educators to nurture and guide them towards success,” Temme added. “Holy Rosary School’s motto is ‘Inspiring Lifelong Learners since 1964.” I am committed to upholding that motto by creating a welcoming and nurturing environment that promotes academic growth, spiritual development and character formation. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Temme will succeed Ruth Foisy, the current principal who is retiring at the end of this school year. For more information about Holy Rosary School, visit hrsedmonds.org.