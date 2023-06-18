Hundreds enjoy ‘Juneteenth at the Beach’ celebration

Hundreds gathered at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Saturday for a “Juneteenth at the Beach” celebration, co-sponsored by the Waterfront Center , the City of Edmonds and Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).

The celebration included performances by the Northside Step Team, songs by Edmonds’ author, mental health advocate and speaker Richard Taylor, Jr., DJ music by Michael Eddings Phat Factory of Lynnwood, and children’s storytelling on the history of Juneteenth.

Free food was served by community chef Dennis Pool of Edmonds and Phat Factory BBQ was also available to attendees.

Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage.

A second Juneteenth celebration is set for the actual holiday — on Monday, June 19 — at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Community School.