Hwy 99 property purchase, community renewal plan top June 27 Edmonds City Council agenda

A Highway 99 Community Renewal Plan and a city proposal to consider acquiring 10 acres of land — including the Burlington Coat Factory property — for a Highway 99 Landmark site are among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, June 27.

The council is also scheduled to consider a resolution to increase the Edmonds residents’ vehicle licensing fees from $20 to $40 annually.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting in the council chambers, the council will hold a special meeting on 2024 budget priorities at 5 p.m. in the third floor Brackett Room, Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

Mayor Mike Nelson announced during a June 22 press conference that his administration would be seeking council approval of an option agreement with the Burlington property owner — Eastern Investment Corporation and Southeast 888 Investment LLC. The agreement includes a refundable deposit of $100,000 to hold the property for six months, which would give the city time to conduct public engagement and further study the idea. After that first six months, the city would have an additional year to decide whether to complete the purchase.

The purchase price of the property is listed at $37 million.

Other agenda items Tuesday night include:

– A 2023 first quarter financial update

– A proposed audit to identify HVAC updates to bring the Frances Anderson Center into compliance with the Washington State Clean Buildings Act.

– Award of a construction contract for the citywide bicycle improvements and Elm Way Walkway projects.

The 7 p.m. meeting (agenda here) will be held in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can also watch virtually via https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261. The meeting will also be streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

The Zoom link for the 5 p.m. budget meeting is https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261. The agenda for that meeting is here.