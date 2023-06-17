In resignation letter, prosecuting attorney firm cites ‘lack of communication’ with mayor

A letter sent to Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson from the city’s longtime contract prosecuting attorney pointed to “a lack of communication between the executive and his contracted staff” as a primary reason that the firm cut short what was supposed to be a two-year contract with the city.

Principals in the law firm Zachor, Stock & Krepps (ZSK) noted in their resignation letter, dated March 10, that the firm and its predecessor — Zachor & Thomas — “has dutifully served the citizens of Edmonds for almost 20 years.” However, the attorneys said they were taken aback by Mayor Nelson’s 2023 budget message — delivered in October 2022 — when he called for creating an in-house prosecuting attorney. Nelson’s statement was made “under the pretense of a need to prosecute crimes in a fair and equitable manner thus saving taxpayer dollars,” the attorneys wrote. In its letter to the mayor, the firm’s principals noted that Zachor, Stock & Krepps — in its 2021 response to a city request for proposals for a contract prosecuting attorney — “clearly articulated a focus on restorative justice practices when appropriate.

“Those practices focus on treatment and education as a way to reduce recidivism rather that the traditional approach focusing on jail as a primary deterrent of criminal conduct,” the letter continued. “We are not motivated by trial and argument for the sake of argument. We are motivated by serving the citizens of Edmonds. We always strive to do right by the citizens, victims of crime, and those accused.”

“To say we were surprised by this (the letter) is an understatement, but it is a clear example of a lack of communication between the executive and his contracted staff,” the letter said.

The letter also criticized the City of Edmonds’ failure “to fill the vital position of the Domestic Violence Coordinator. This void has drastically increased our workload. and is a significant deviation from the current contracted scope of work,” the letter said. “The necessity and value of the DV Coordinator position was openly acknowledged by the council at the last State of the Prosecutor address, yet that position remains vacant since December 31, 2021.”

The firm gave 120 days’ notice, as required in the contract. Zachor, Stock & Krepps’ final day working for Edmonds is July 8.

.”It is with great sadness that it has come to this,” the letter concluded. “We wish the best of luck to the City of Edmonds in future and in meeting its goals for criminal justice, whatever they may be.”

The letter was posted on the city’s public records request portal after the Herald newspaper requested a copy. You can also read the full letter here.

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled at its June 20 meeting to approve a contract with a replacement attorney — Walls Law Firm. Walls was the only candidate that submitted a proposal for the contract work, but the firm is highly recommended and its selection was supported by both the Edmonds Municipal Court and police, City Attorney Sharon Cates told the council’s Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee on June 13.

In a statement provided to My Edmonds News Friday, City of Edmonds spokesperson Kelsey Foster said that the city has been working for several years to manage and lower costs for prosecutorial services, adding “it is every administration’s duty to provide oversight on all city contracts and to periodically assess what is working best for the city.” Zachor, Stock & Krepps was the only firm that applied during the city’s latest request for proposals, leaving Edmonds “with minimal negotiating leverage,” Foster said. “After particularly challenging negotiations, which focused on cost, a new contract with Zachor was signed to run from January 2022 through the end of 2023.”

The city’s human resources department in 2022 analyzed the costs of bringing prosecutorial services in-house, “but determined it would be cost prohibitive,” Foster added.

The statement also included this from Mayor Nelson: “Part of my job is to save taxpayer money. We look at our city contracts all the time. We wish Zachor law firm all the best in their future endeavors.”

— By Teresa Wippel