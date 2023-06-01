Janelle Cass appointed to vacant Port of Edmonds Commission seat

The Port of Edmonds Commission during its May 31 meeting appointed Janelle Cass to the District 1 commission position vacated by Angela Harris, who took over as Port of Edmonds executive director May 22.

Cass — who also has been a past candidate for Edmonds City Council and the Washington State Senate — was among three highly qualified candidates who applied for the seat, the Port of Edmonds said in a news release.

A lifelong sailor and current Port of Edmonds Marina tenant, Cass also brings extensive business experience to the port. She studied civil and environmental engineering at the U.S. Air Force Academy before serving in the Air Force as a bioenvironmental engineer. She later joined the Federal Aviation Administration, where she worked as an environmental engineer for 10 years. She is currently a small business owner in downtown Edmonds.

“Janelle possesses a unique combination of skills and knowledge that will be of great benefit to the port,” said Commission President Steve Johnston. “Her experience as an environmental engineer will be invaluable as we permit and commence construction on the replacement of the north marina seawall overthe next few years.

“Janelle has a strong record of community service as both a member of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce board and Chair of the Edmonds Citizen Tree Board, and we are delighted towelcome her as our new commissioner,” Johnston added.

The role of the Port of Edmonds Commission is to approve the annual budget and major port projects; develop and adopt policies that support port goals; and oversee the executive director, who leads a staff of 26 full-time employees.

Cass will serve the remainder of Harris’ term which ends on Dec. 31, 2025. She can choose to run for reelection to the position in November 2025.

The Port of Edmonds operates a marina and various commercial properties in downtown Edmonds. The port is governed by a five-member board of commissioners, who are elected by the voters of the port district for four-year terms.