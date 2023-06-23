June 24: McDonald McGarry shredding event and food drive

McDonald McGarry’s annual shredding event and food drive is this Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. LeMay Mobile Shredding will be at 630 Main St. with their truck, There will be goody bags and cold water for all who attend.

Bring up to four bags or boxes of your sensitive paperwork — no need to remove staples or paper clips — and come on down.

McDonald McGarry will be collecting food for people and pets to be donated to the Edmonds Food Bank. Consider bringing along some food or kibble for people and animals in need (cash donations are also welcome). Over the years, this event has sent over nine trucks full of food and donations to the Edmonds Food Bank.