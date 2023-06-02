June brings berries to Edmonds Museum Summer Market

While this Saturday, June 3, may be our fifth market of the season, it is the first market this season where we will have fresh strawberries from at least two of our local farms.

For many of our shoppers, purchasing strawberries means that summer has officially arrived. For several weeks, our farmers have brought asparagus, spring onions and other early row crops. This week, these same farmers will add snap and snow peas to the mix, as well as radishes, garlic scapes and more.

We also welcome back ACMA Mission Orchards to the market Saturday. You will find this amazing organic fruit farm in their old spot, up on Bell Street, happily located between Alvarez Organic Farm and Frog Song Farm.

Along with these amazing farmers, shoppers will of course find some longtime market favorites like Wilson Fish, Bubbas Salsa, Greenwood Cider, Pete’s Toffee, and many more. There will also be plenty of local artists to visit and purchase from.

So,come down to the market this Saturday, open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring your lists to shop local, and support small businesses.