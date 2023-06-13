‘Juneteenth at the Beach’ at Edmonds Waterfront Center June 17

“Juneteenth at the Beach” is being presented on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds. It will include free food, storybook reading for children, music and the 1961 classic movie Raisin in the Sun. The event is being co-sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center , the City of Edmonds and Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).

“We are delighted to partner with the City of Edmonds and LEVL in celebrating this new national holiday, which has long been a celebration of African Americans for nearly 160 years and now serves as a reminder to all of us who love justice and freedom as it shines light on the often-untold stories of our American history,” said Robin Ullman, waterfront center operations manager. “This celebration provides the stepping stones to a future free of hatred, injustice and discrimination.”

The celebration will highlight performances by the Northside Step Team, songs by Edmonds’ author, mental health advocate and speaker Richard Taylor, Jr., DJ music by Michael Eddings Phat Factory of Lynnwood, and children’s storytelling on the history of Juneteenth. Additionally, the 1961 classic movie Raisin in the Sun will be shown in the banquet room, so bring a blanket to sit on. Chairs will be available as well.

Free food by community chef Dennis Pool of Edmonds and Phat Factory BBQ will also be available to all who attend.

Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – is a portmanteau of June 19 and marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage.