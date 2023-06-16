Last call to participate in the Edmonds 4th of July celebrations

An Edmonds Kind of 4th is less than three weeks away. The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce team is working hard to plan a memorable day of celebrations and has a couple important reminders and requests for the community.

Last call for sponsors

Given the parade is free and parade registrations only cover a fraction of the cost of this event, business and individual sponsors are critical revenue to keep this event alive. New this year is the option to become a “Super Supporter” of the parade. This is a mini sponsorship of South Snohomish County’s largest holiday parade. From 15,000 to 18,000 community members are expected to attend the parade this year. If your business is interested in a sponsorship, reach out to Erica Sugg ASAP: erica@edmondschamber.com.

Volunteers needed

The chamber is seeking volunteers to fill at least 20 remaining positions for the 2023 July 4th celebrations. Ever since the chamber produced the first parade in 1907, it has relied on the help of volunteers to make the event possible. Positions range from facilities set-up to parade registration assistance, and even include some Beat Brackett 5K race preparation work as early as next Thursday, June 22. Most shifts are fewer than four hours long.

“While the Edmonds Chamber manages logistics, it’s you, the individuals in our community who show up each year, that actually make this incredible event possible. And what better way to celebrate your city and country than by giving back?” says Alicia Moreno, events coordinator for Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Join by yourself or grab friends, family and co-workers and make volunteering a part of your day’s celebrations! View and sign up for shifts here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f084baaaf29a3f94-2023#/

Last call to join the Main Parade

The deadline to march in the Main Parade with your business or group is this Sunday, June 18. Registration fees start as low as $35. Register here.

Children’s Parade

To march in the Children’s Parade, show up at the Ace Hardware parking lot (5th Avenue South and Howell Way) to sign up on July 4th from 9:30 to 11 a.m., no cost. The children’s parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m.

Beat Brackett 5K and Baby Brackett 1K

The deadline to register for the 2023 Beat Brackett 5K and Baby Brackett 1K is June 26; there will be no day-of registrations. The 5K starts from Edmonds City Park and winds through the beautiful town of Woodway. The 5K and 1K are the perfect athletic kickoff to a full day of 4th of July excitement.

You can find more information and register here.

The chamber said it would like to thank Salish Sea Brewing Co. and Comstock Jewelers for sponsoring the Beat Brackett 5k and Peoples Bank for being the title sponsor of the Baby Brackett 1k.

Edmonds Food Bank Food Drive

This year, the Chamber is partnering with the Edmonds Food Bank on a Peanut Butter & Jelly drive during the parade. Donations of any non-perishable food items are welcome, but the food bank is calling especially for jars of peanut butter and jelly or jam. More details to come.