League of Women Voters Snohomish County honors its ‘Legends’ and elects new officers

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County elected new officers for 2023-24 during its recent annual meeting and luncheon.

The organization also recognized Lynn Carpenter and Joan Smith as “Legends of the League” for their service to the league and the community.

League leadership for 2023-24, effective July 1, is:

Officers

President: Karen Crowley

President-Elect: Cathy Liu Scott

Immediate Past-President: Jen Winckler

First Vice President: Julie Smith

Second Vice President: Lisa Utter

Secretary: Clara Hsu

Treasurer: Karen Madsen

Directors

Suleiny Altamirano

Michelle Frye

Valerie Kelley

Jane McClure

Carol McMahon

Julie Winchell

Nominating Committee

Chair: Jeanne Crevier

Cathy Baylor

Kate Lunceford

Also during their meeting, the league approved two new programs of work for the upcoming fiscal year. While continuing existing committees such as voter services and health care, they will also focus on two new areas: tree canopy and preserving legacy forests, and statewide redistricting reform.