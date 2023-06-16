Letter to the editor: An open letter to Mayor Nelson about volunteer marsh restoration work

Dear Mayor Nelson,

Why are you not responding to community volunteer requests to extend the successful stream channel restoration project along Hwy 104 into the marsh? Last year at this time, there were numerous work parties planned out to participate in. Summer is already here, this effort requires you permission immediately.

The marsh stream salmon restoration effort has already made significant progress over the years. Many hundreds of volunteer hours have been expended, pulling out blocking wire mesh fence and dump truck loads of invasive deadly nightshade. The effort now needs to reach into the blocked channels within the marsh and connect them to those that flow out to the sound. Volunteers hope that salmon may be able to access these channels through the marsh, both for juveniles and returning spawning adults.

Please publicly address your reasons to not permit this volunteer effort to continue.

Respectfully,

Bill Alexander, Edmonds

Editor’s note: In late May, we heard a similar concern from another citizen and requested a response from the city. Here’s the response we received from Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser: