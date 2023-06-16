Letter to the editor: An open letter to Mayor Nelson about volunteer marsh restoration work

Dear Mayor Nelson,
Why are you not responding to community volunteer requests to extend the successful stream channel restoration project along Hwy 104 into the marsh? Last year at this time, there were numerous work parties planned out to participate in. Summer is already here, this effort requires you permission immediately.
The marsh stream salmon restoration effort has already made significant progress over the years. Many hundreds of volunteer hours have been expended, pulling out blocking wire mesh fence and dump truck loads of invasive deadly nightshade. The effort now needs to reach into the blocked channels within the marsh and connect them to those that flow out to the sound. Volunteers hope that salmon may be able to access these channels through the marsh, both for juveniles and returning spawning adults.
Please publicly address your reasons to not permit this volunteer effort to continue.
Respectfully,
Bill Alexander, Edmonds
Editor’s note: In late May, we heard a similar concern from another citizen and requested a response from the city. Here’s the response we received from Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser:
Due to staffing changes and without a Volunteer Coordinator, the City of Edmonds Parks & Recreation Department has paused all volunteer work efforts on city park properties. We have unfortunately had to turn away all groups that have approached us this year including Scout groups and the Lions Club. A Volunteer Coordinator position was considered by Council during the 2023 budget process, but ultimately not approved. Without that position in place, we are unable to provide any additional volunteer project work outside of our annual Earth Day program. The city does provide funding for Sound Salmon Solutions who provides community volunteer opportunities in conjunction with Edmonds Stewards and the Edmonds School District Student Saving Salmon program which provides volunteering options for our community youth.
What a bs response from the city.
It’s ironic that the Mayor put out a Press Release on March 23, 2023 where he is quoted as saying “Edmonds has a long history of conservation and our residents have spoken clearly that the Edmonds Marsh is a priority for them.” Yet, he, as the Executive for the City, appears to be allowing his staff to obstruct the only successful restoration effort underway in the Edmonds Marsh. This successful volunteer restoration project has received accolades from the Edmonds City Council (twice) and the Washington State Secretary of Transportation.
Tom, my thoughts too. How was this done previously without a “Volunteer Coordinator”? We don’t need a Volunteer Coordinator, we need new leadership.
The Mayor has been asked twice over several months, with NO RESPONSE, to authorize volunteers to conduct restoration work in the Edmonds Marsh. The Mayor is the chief executive office for the City and thus can authorize volunteers (with waiver of liability forms) regardless of the excuses his Parks Director has concocted. There is an alternative to the Park Director’s excuses about volunteer coordination, and that is a simple $2,000 amendment to the City’s contract with Sound Salmon Solutions to ‘cover’ this project along with other volunteer habitat projects they coordinate on City property. It should be noted this project has been “self-coordinated” very successfully with volunteers signing WSDOT liability forms, tracking and reporting hours, etc. , etc. and same would obviously apply when the volunteer work extends into the body of the Marsh.
