Letter to the editor: Cast your vote for mayor wisely

Editor:

The kickoffs are over! It’s time to look past the pomp and glitz and wealthy catered events and look at the meat and potato issues all Edmonds faces – public safety, infrastructure, environment, budget constraints, and increasing need to partner with other organizations and jurisdictions to better serve Edmonds.

Voters, don’t be duped by the bright shiny object. Do your research and due diligence. Go to the candidates’ websites. Some candidates have many years of a long, proven history of public service, of volunteering in numerous capacities. What have they done for Edmonds over many years, not just mouthing the words of what they have recently done or will do as Mayor.

What kind of city government do we want for our city? Do we want a Jenny Durkan type Mayor with Seattle ideas – sanctuary city, soft on crime policies putting our citizens at risk? What we’re now witnessing is the push for more services for the homeless and drug addicted with no accountability or required treatment while taxing our citizens to the point of driving them out of their homes – the very folks who built this city.

We need a mayor who is has the bona fides, the qualifications and experience in municipal finance, ready to take the helm on day one. One strong in their convictions and willing to take a sharp pencil to our budget and prioritize the needs of our city.

Do your research and cast your vote wisely.

Theresa Campa Hutchison

Edmonds