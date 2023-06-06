Letter to the editor: Edmonds has so much potential

Editor:

We received an email newsletter from a small business in Edmonds three to four weeks ago that simply said “We’ve been pretty slow lately! Don’t forget to support small businesses in Edmonds!”

We immediately asked ourselves: What had this business done recently to foster a sense of connection and loyalty with me and my family as consumers? Their website is stuck in the 1990s, their newsletters are wordy, and service on entry is….well, sub-par. We’re a dual-income family (two kids) and have expendable income; we like to spend our hard earned dollars on businesses that foster a sense of connection and loyalty, and provide us an elevated service and experience. Know your customer. There are a lot of younger, dual-income families in Edmonds that value elevated service and experiences.

Edmonds has so much potential! My family likes to support small businesses, but give us a reason to come in! It’s 2023, and being a “small business” isn’t reason enough. There is competition everywhere! Please don’t fall into the trap of thinking customers will support you just because you’re a small business in downtown Edmonds.

If you’re a small business in Edmonds and aren’t meeting your customers where they are at (digital), then it might be time to reconsider your marketing strategy. Take that digital strategy and then translate it to an in-store experience! As consumers, we want to see transcendence from digital to in-store!

Do not simply rely on your dated website, lengthy Mailchimp newsletters (that I don’t have 20-30 minutes to read), or the “support small business” decal in your window to drive sales. It’s not enough in 2023.

Lee Reeves

Edmonds