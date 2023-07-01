Letter to the editor: Thanks to all who donated to food bank during shredding event

Editor:

We just want to thank everyone who came by McDonald McGarry Insurance last week to have their papers shredded and donated so generously to the Edmonds Food Bank.

This was a record-breaking year… Due to the fine folks of Edmonds we collected 966 lbs. of food for the Edmonds Food Bank and a whopping $1,777 in cash donations. This was the most successful of all the years we have held this spring event, It gives us a challenge to meet and exceed these numbers when we shred again next spring.

We thank each person who came by for not only their business, but their friendship and support. McDonald McGarry is fortunate to be in such a generous community.

Sincerely,

Sandy and John McDonald

McDonald McGarry Insurance

Edmonds