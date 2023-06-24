Mark your calendars for Taste Edmonds 2023

Want all the details about Taste Edmonds 2023? Here’s what you need to know about this annual Edmonds Chamber of Commerce event, which this year runs Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11-13, at Frances Anderson Center Playfield.

Features

Live music, local food, beer and wine garden, Makers Market, cornhole tournament, all-ages activities

Hours

Friday, Aug. 11: 2-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12: 2-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13: 2-8 p.m.

Music lineup

Friday, Aug. 11

Nite Wave

The Little Lies (A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)

Cloud Cover

Nikki & The Fast Times (from Edmonds)

Saturday, Aug. 12

Queen Mother (A Tribute to Queen)

The Dusty 45s

Road Trips

Who’s Your Daddy*

School of Rock

Sunday, Aug.13

Prom Date Mixtape

The Band LeLe (Edmonds)

Jordan W. Campbell (Edmonds)

Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana

Food

This year’s food lineup includes not only a wide array of food trucks, but also the best of Pacific Northwest cuisine in the featured chefs’ tent.

Featured Chefs’ Tent

New this year is the addition of a chefs’ tent featuring three celebrated chefs, all with special Edmonds connections. Chef Shubert Ho of Edmonds-based Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group, and the brand behind Salt & Iron, Mar•ket and Bar Dojo, will be crafting a special menu for the weekend. Chef Ethan Stowell, a pillar of Seattle culinary culture, is bringing concepts from his much-anticipated Victor Tavern, opening soon in the Main Street Commons complex in downtown Edmonds. Finally, Chef José Garzón, an internationally known chef who got his chops in the culinary arts program at Edmonds College, is bringing the heat with his Latinx Street Food concept.

Trucks n’ Treats

Ryan’s REZ-ipes Food Truck – Native Fare/Burgers

Gip’s Down-Home BBQ – Barbeque

Swagg-n-Wagon – Fried Chicken

La Casa De Amigos (from Edmonds) – Honduran

Seoul Hotdog – Korean Hotdogs on a Stick

Sweet Wheels – Ice Cream Sandwiches & Cold Brew Coffee

Tea Co – Bubble Tea & Vietnamese Street Food

PopNTyme – Kettle Corn

Browned and Toasted – Handmade Marshmallow Crispy Bars

Zuri’s Gourmet Donutz (from Edmonds) – Doughnuts

All-ages activities

Eighteen-hole putt putt, bouncy houses, magic and more means fun for everyone. If you’re bringing the kids, make sure to stay tuned for the full Kids’ Zone schedule, coming soon.

Activities

PNW Axe (Axe throwing for ages 12-plus)

PNW Putt (18-hole Mini Putt)

Bouncy Houses

Face Painting & Biodegradable Glitter Tattoos

Rock Solid Science Demos (from Edmonds)

Mermaid “Shellfies” with Emerald Sea Sirens

STRUM Ukulele Band (Edmonds)

Mikey the Mad Scientist

Tony Blei Magic (Edmonds)

Youth Makers Market (Edmonds — benefiting the Chamber WISH fund)

Cornhole tournament

Back by popular demand, the Taste Edmonds Cornhole Tournament spans the whole weekend and culminates in a $500 cash prize for the winner. The cost to enter a two-person team is $110 and includes entrance to the festival. The deadline to register is Aug. 6. More information and registration at www.TasteEdmonds.com.

Prizes: $500 1st place; $250 2nd place; $100 3rd place

Makers Market

Over 25 vendors — including crafts, clothing, home goods/decor and snacks/treats — will be set up outside of the ticketed Taste Edmonds event space at our Makers Market located on the Plaza above Edmonds Library. In the interest of nurturing up-and-coming small businesses and creators, these are all creative vendors who do not have a traditional brick-and-mortar shop. The market will be free of charge and the full vendor lineup will be released soon at www.TasteEdmonds.com.

Community

Taste Edmonds serves as the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s largest annual fundraising event, ensuring that other beloved events such as An Edmonds Kind of 4th, The Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, and more remain free of charge. Additionally, the chamber shares the love by partnering with several local service organizations for day-of-event support, enabling them to earn funds as well.

Tickets

To cover the cost of producing the event, including paying live bands and performers, infrastructure costs and activities for kids, the event is ticketed for ages 5-plus. Your ticket provides access to the full suite of activities, music and the beer garden; it does not include food or drink.

Tickets are available as one-day passes or weekend (three-day) passes. Online ticket sales will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 12. Day-of ticket sales will be available during the event at the gate with a slight increase in price. The Edmonds Chamber does not have a box office for in-person ticket sales prior to the event.

Shuttle bus

A shuttle will be running between Edmonds-Woodway High School and the event entrance. Full shuttle schedule coming soon at www.TasteEdmonds.com

Sponsors

Without the support of our sponsors, this event wouldn’t be possible. The Edmonds Chamber would like to thank Puget Sound Energy, Beresford Booth PLLC, Workhorse Coworking, Edmonds Yacht Club, Chiro One Wellness Centers, Doug’s Lynnwood Hyundai and Mazda, and Chermak Construction for getting behind this event. We’d also like to thank all of the Edmonds Chamber members, especially our premium members, for their year-round support that allows us to plan and produce this beloved event!

Sponsorships are still available and are an excellent way to engage with thousands of people in South Snohomish County and beyond. Contact ryan@edmondschamber.com for information.