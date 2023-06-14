McDonald McGarry Insurance to host annual shredding event and food drive June 24

McDonald McGarry Insurance is sponsoring its shredding event and food drive on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

As in past years, McDonald McGarry will be partnering with Grange Insurance and LeMay Mobile Shredding to have a truck on site. You’ll be able to watch your documents being shredded in real time on the truck’s monitors. While the truck will be here until 1 p.m., it fills up quickly. Participants are asked to bring just four bags or boxes of their sensitive, personal documents to be shredded.

McDonald McGarry will be collecting food for people and pets to be donated to the Edmonds Food Bank. Consider bringing along some food or kibble for people and animals in need (cash donations are also welcome). Over the years, this event has sent over nine trucks full of food and donations to the Edmonds Food Bank.

If you have questions, email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com or call 425-774-3200.

McDonald McGarry Insurance is located at 630 Main St. in Edmonds.