Meet the new Edmonds business: An Edmonds Kind of Stay

Business name: An Edmonds Kind of Stay

Products and/or services: Vacation Rental

How long in business: The Carriage House (March 2022). The Main House (June 2023)

Tell us more about your history: Hi there, we are the Monroes — Nathan and Jordan. Nathan is an Edmonds native and our family (including Archer 2, Bishop 1) have called Edmonds home for almost a decade. Nathan has served in the past on the Edmonds Planning Board and both he and I (Jordan) have volunteered in community as coaches for our nieces over the years. I helped coach basketball and volleyball at Holy Rosary and Nathan helped coach their teams in Pacific Little League. We have lived in the Edmonds Bowl for over six years and have seen such beautiful and exciting growth throughout all of Edmonds. The one thing we found, as I continued to have family and friends wanting to visit, was a shortage of options for them to stay. We decided, when I was very pregnant with my second son, and we were in the throes of navigating our new lives as working parents of a then-10-month-old, that it would be an excellent idea to take on that feat.

Unique/interesting features about the business: In March 2022 we opened the doors to The Historic Carriage House (two bedrooms/one bathroom) and in June 2023 opened The Main House (four bedrooms/two bathrooms) to create — and welcome all to enjoy — An Edmonds Kind of Stay.

The uniqueness of these two spaces is most definitely their locations. Nestled in the heart of downtown Edmonds, at the crux of the Creative and Art districts, you are truly at the hub of all Edmonds has to offer. Neighbors with Rick Steves Europe, it could not be more fitting that we are welcoming travelers near and far to experience our little gem of a town. One of the coolest features in the Main House is the amazing Widows Walk on our third story. With stunning 360-degree views of downtown, the Sound and the Olympic Mountains, it’s a fantastic spot to enjoy your morning coffee, or even a glass of vino at sunset!

It has been a true labor of love designing and opening both of our spaces, and we couldn’t have done this without the support of the folks at the City of Edmonds, helping us navigate proper licenses and registration, nor without the support of ED! and the Chamber. It has truly been a community effort. And we are so proud to link arms and collaborate with so many local businesses as well. When you stay in own of our spaces you will see decor and features from local shops like Crow, Little Bipsy and more. Even our welcome baskets are perfectly curated by Jordan and Brandon, owners of Vie & Vin. We truly hope to create even more connections and opportunities to highlight other businesses and fun collaborations in the future.