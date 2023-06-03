Northbound I-5 in Seattle to close overnight June 5-8, express lanes will remain open for through traffic

To install signs and other electrical work for the Seneca mobility project on Interstate 5, the northbound mainline lanes and the collector/distributor ramp that brings traffic from I-90 onto the freeway will undergo four overnight closures on Monday, June 5, through the morning of Friday, June 9.

People traveling on northbound I-5 can reach downtown by using exits near the I-90 interchange, while those continuing north of downtown can use the express lanes.

Closure details

Each of the four nights, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the I-5 mainline beginning at 9 p.m. Then at 11:59 p.m., the collector/distributor lanes from I-90 to Olive Way will close. All lanes of the mainline and collector/distributor ramp will reopen at 4 a.m.

The northbound I-5 on-ramps from Dearborn, University and Cherry streets will also close at 11:59 p.m. Signed detours will assist drivers to the nearest open on-ramp. People driving on I-90 will not be able to head northbound directly onto I-5 and must use a detour route.

Drivers going downtown

People traveling to downtown Seattle on I-5 from the south should use the Edgar Martinez Drive exit or take eastbound I-90 and exit at Rainier Avenue. The off-ramps to James, Madison, Cherry and University streets will be closed.

Going north of downtown

Travelers going north of downtown can use the express lanes, keeping in mind the first exit is Northeast 42nd Street in the University District. The express lanes also exit at Lake City Way and Northgate before rejoining the mainline.

During the closure, crews will work on signs for the Seneca mobility project including overhead message signs and the addition of a third through lane on northbound I-5 in what is now an exit-only lane to Seneca Street.

Drivers can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.