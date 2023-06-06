Olson kicks off reelection bid by thanking community for their support

Running unopposed to retain Edmonds City Council Position 5, Vivian Olson greeted a crowd of more than 50 supporters who gathered Monday at the Salish Sea Brewery Boathouse to thank them for their support during her past four years in office — and to outline her priorities for a second term.

Among the attendees were Edmonds City Council candidates Roger Pence, Michelle Dotsch and Kevin Fagerstrom, mayoral candidate Mike Rosen, Port of Edmonds Executive Director Angela Harris, and Edmonds Port Commissioners Janelle Cass, Jay Grant, Steve Johnston and David Preston.

First to speak was family friend John Kim, who praised Olson’s four years of “loyalty, integrity and service” as a member of the Edmonds City Council.

“Four years ago I was in a similar situation,” Kim began, referring to Olson’s 2019 kickoff where he also provided introductory remarks. “Loyalty comes to those who are sincere and have integrity, and for the past four years Vivian Olson has delivered these to the citizens of Edmonds. During the pandemic, she found ways to guide us through. She found a way to survive four years of Edmonds city politics. Every time a challenge came up, she rose to it. Her one objective is how to better serve the citizens of Edmonds, and she does it with quiet leadership based on values and convictions. Today I’m pleased to introduce her again!”

Olson then took the podium, describing her love for the community as a place to live and raise her family, and her commitment to service for the common good.

“Our community’s commitment to volunteerism is nothing short of inspiring,” she said, citing in particular the annual Edmonds Arts Festival that “has put Edmonds on the map” and that throughout its multi-decade history has been solely run by volunteers.

“I’m thankful for our historically purple politics, and our long legacy of owning and appreciating our neighbors and community regardless of politics,” she added. “Left or right isn’t as important as what’s right for all of us.”

She expressed particular thanks for the community’s support in the last election, where they responded to – and voted for – her 2019 campaign message of finding solutions together.

“And that’s still my message,” she added as she pointed out the many campaign signs on display at the event, all of which were recycled and reused from 2019.

“I have the same commitment going into this next term,” she stressed. “I’m here for you, I listen to you, I’m sympathetic to what everyone brings me, and I’m always looking to do what’s best for the community. And that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been a time or two when what the community wanted was not the same thing that I wanted as an individual – but this is not about me, it’s about you, and representing you is my job.

“Sometimes listening to the community is nuanced,” she added. “Sometimes it’s little things you have said to me along the way that provided the spark of clarity about how I should vote. So keep coming to me, keep talking to me.”

She then paid special thanks to the people who helped her learn the ropes during her first term, whose “texts, phone calls and pats on the back were so helpful.”

But her biggest thanks went to the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, who died in July 2022.

“Her legacy lives on – I learned so much from her,” Olson said. “Kristiana was so wise and she knew so much. She worked hard, studied the issues, and was an independent thinker – and she never abandoned her principles, even when the going got tough and the criticism got personal.”

She ended by reiterating her deep thanks for the “overwhelming support” from the community.

“I believe this is why I don’t have an opponent,” she said. “I am incredibly grateful to you all.”

The final speaker was Edmonds resident Karen Barnes, who stressed the importance of good local government, a key element of which is a city council committed to the good of the community.

“Just because she is running unopposed, Vivian still needs your help to get out her message of finding solutions together,” she concluded. “Put up a yard sign, join Vivian in doorbelling, host a meet-and-greet – and by all means, vote!”

Learn more about Vivian Olson at her campaign website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel