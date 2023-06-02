Painting contest aims to celebrates the Edmonds Marsh

A local group known as the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates (EMEA) has put out a call for artists to paint the Edmonds Marsh.

“The group is excited about the possibility of returning the Edmonds Marsh to a true estuary open to Puget Sound, with the acquisition of the adjacent Chevron property,” said Laurie Sorensen, EMEA member and local artist.

The goal of the contest is to help more people appreciate the beauty and function of the Edmonds Marsh and to advocate for its future restoration. The subject, of course, is the marsh, with submissions invited in two categories:

The beauty of the marsh as it is now.

A vision of the marsh as a large, functioning estuary.

More information about the marsh itself can be found at the EMEA website edmondsmarshestuary.org. The website has historical information on the Edmonds Marsh, photos of the marsh and the Chevron property, a possible restoration plan and more.

Two $1,000 prizes will be awarded — one for a work that reflects the essence of the current Edmonds Marsh and one that envisions a fully functioning Edmonds Marsh Estuary.

Young artists are especially encouraged to participate. “After all, they are the future stewards of the marsh and the planet we call home,” the contest announcement states. A $500 prize has been set aside for artists 18 and younger.

Additionally, three honorable mention awards of $100 each will be presented.

There is no entry fee, and paintings are due July 17. Winners will have the option of having their work publicly displayed. More contest information is posted on the EMEA Painting Contest webpage, including rules and guidelines.

Also according to the announcement:

“Many people in Edmonds are concerned about the disposition of the Chevron property next to the Edmonds Marsh,” Sorenson said. “The land has great potential to help turn the marsh into a true estuary that would support wildlife including migrating and nesting birds, provide safety for juvenile salmon and other fish, and allow greater public access for education and recreation. And the two creeks flowing into the marsh will better filter and disperse stormwater.” Learn more here. While the timing of the sale of the Chevron property — formerly the Unocal fuel depot next to the Edmonds Marsh — is uncertain, the Washington State Department of Transportation will become the new owners. The City of Edmonds is interested in acquiring the property. The hope of the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates is that this artistic celebration of the marsh will raise awareness in the community and increase support for city government in their efforts to bring about this important restoration. It will also give artists in our notably creative community another opportunity to do good work through art.

For more information, contact paintthemarsh@gmail.com.