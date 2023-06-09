Pedestrian struck on Hwy 99 Thursday night

A man was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Edmonds’ Highway 99 in the 23900 block Thursday night, Edmonds police said. The man, who was staying in an Edmonds motel, was taken to Harborview Medical Center but was determined to have no serious injuries, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said.

The pedestrian was running across the roadway just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a minivan driving southbound, McClure said. The woman driving the minvan swerved in an attempt to miss the pedestrian but was unsuccessful, he added.

There were no indications of excessive speed or impairment on the part of the driver, so no infraction was issued, McClure said.