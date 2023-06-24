Poet’s Corner: Confronting a Man With No Legs, When my Body Says No, No Apology Necessary, In This Present Moment

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group

~ ~ ~ ~

This poem is written in response to an event that occurred in Huntington Park California on Feb. 6, 2023 involving the local police department and a disabled mentally challenged local resident.

Confronting a Man With No Legs

Dingy urban streets stage dramas of unspeakable dread

out of the midst of the hustle and bustle the unexpected emerged,

a man with no legs,

running, hobbling, sporting a well honed knife!

Can he be the next mass murder?

amidst roaring sirens and flashing blue and red lights

a man with no legs becomes a menace to the public?

minds often void of thought are tasked with confronting the threat

outrage spews forth like an erupting volcano, soon to be dormant

kaleidoscoping clouds hover overhead serve as myoptic overseers of justice

how delightful, the reemergence of an amusement park shooting gallery

holster the mace, the night stick, no taser needed!

maybe spike stips would incomber the stampeding man with no legs

slow him down just enough to lasso him like a steer waiting to be branded,

The obvious choice, a single well placed shot, efficient, cost effective,

The Perfect solution to dispatch the imminent threat,

A man with no legs?

Extermination completed!

in the aftermath,

public trust and safety restored,

streets remain quiet they have no voices

a fading shaft of afternoon light cast a faceless shadow.

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~

When my Body Says No

Now days, nary a day goes by

when I ain’t feeling fair to middling

I remember old folks talking bout the miseries

in their back and knees.

people talking bout feeling pooly

many bent over like they were spying

for a lost silver dollar on the ground

hands cupped beside an ear

to improve catching words

as they drift by during a conversation

rubbing on a bit of Sloan’s Liniment

to ease stiffness and muscle fatigue

I know, I can no longer leap tall buildings in a single bound

or stop a speeding locomotive

I need the assistance of my cane just to step over a curb

I struggle to stop my speeding three year old grandson

when challenges involving the body or other things life throws your way,

I recall the words of my Great Grandmother,

“further down the road you will understand all that I am telling you”!

I recall watching my 81 year old Great Grandfather take a daily 5 mile walk

always sporting a walking stick that seemed to grow as he shrunk

daily, my 80 year old Great Grandmother worked in her garden

ending each of her day’s labors with a liberal dousing of Sloan’s Liniment

ailments that the body advertised but people ignore

often take precedence over what the body is telling you

as I age, I only have to be concerned about who speaks the loudest,

My ego or my body!

Only time and a bit of Sloan’s Liniment will tell.

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~

No Apology Necessary

A letter to White Supremacists

No One is Being Replaced!

apologizing for being White

is an unnecessary exercise in futility

words and feelings, although noble,

do little to change the nature of things

however, actions do!

don’t apologize for being privileged

feel free to be privileged,

just don’t be privileged

at the expense of others

it’s ok for you to be angry

with those who hold

political views opposing yours

Who likes “ bleeding heart” liberals anyway?

“as long as they are White it’s alright”!

for us, any contrary opinions that we may hold

at the very least can label us as “uppity”

At worst, it can get us killed!

the saga of Emmett Till, still not to be spoken of,

yet, after 75 years,

we are still focused on “Who Killed the Black Dahlia”?

the communities of Greenwood in Tulsa Oklahoma

and Rosewood in Florida,

total destruction, innocent lives and fortunes lost,

escaped mention in our US history books

the mere mention of the Bloods, Crips and MS13 send shivers down spines

while the longest living and most treacherous domestic terrorists group

in US History, the Klu Klux Klan, seldom receives a notice of mention

beaten, lynched, castrated, set ablaze for public amusement, redlined, black-balled,

I guess that’s the history that makes this personal!

What’s this modern day crap about using “The N Word”?

when you are thinking it and feeling it,

it ain’t “The N Word” you are thinking and feeling,

You are thinking and feeling “Nigger” and all of its ramifications!

Remember, the origin of all words is thought!

as I listen to your rhetoric

I am often challenged by situations

forcing me to question your intentions

dissatisfied with the opposing positions in today’s society

many grow nostalgic for the less complicated 1950s America

You get to have your place,

while I am relegated to stay in mine

our lives are akin to the difference

between which direction water goes down the drain

in the Northern Hemisphere

as opposed to

the Southern Hemisphere

life has become an eight millimeter film,

flickering on and off to create the changes in scenery

the secrets that make people disappear

are the secrets that everyone knows

and no one cares about

I have learned not to look at yesterday’s news

pretending that it is today’s news

Critical Race Theory, being “woke”, Make America Great Again, unfit drinking water in Flint Michigan, mass shootings,

I guess that’s the history that makes this personal!

after the 2016 presidential election;

some smart people became stupid

while all stupid people remained the same

historically, scapegoats were those

who you could point a finger at,

Now they have become those you can point a gun at!

Don’t worry!

No one is being replaced,

the pieces are just being shifted around

to create a better fit.

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~

In This Present Moment

In the midst of a vortex voices and thoughts swirl

Doctors whisper, contemplating an outcome,

in the minds of some, “more art than science”.

an amended DNA sourced from my body,

extracted and reintroduced,

is now a standing army actively engaged in fighting and destroying the Multiple Myeloma that has raged in my body for oh these many years,

What happens next is akin to anxiously awaiting the next chapter of the Saturday morning serial at the local movie theater.

A cliffhanger!

Please stay tuned.

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Previously published in the Arizona Centennial Anthology and in Between the Lines, Gerald is a board member for EPIC Group Writers and chairs a monthly poetry group. He edited and contributed to Soundings from the Salish Sea (A Pacific Northwest Poetry Anthology).

In 2019, Gerald was selected to read his poetry with the Washington State Poet Laureate. He helped establish a bi-monthly Poet’s Corner featurette in My Edmonds News to showcase the work of local poets. He has a new book of poetry on Amazon entitled, Memories Looking Through a Screen Door.

Among his other credits, Gerald has read his poetry at the 2019, 2021 and 2022 Edmonds Arts Festivals, read and served on a discussion panel at the Edmonds Friends of the Library, participated in poetry readings and a discussion panel at the celebration for the winner of the 2021 Paz Prize for Poetry (Alejandro Perez-Cortez), and acted as manager and featured poetry reader for Epic Group Writers Poets at the 2022 Day of Remembrance for Japanese Americans held at Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds.