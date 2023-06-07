Police impersonator reported on Olympic View Drive

Edmonds police on Wednesday alerted the public to an incident involving a police impersonator in a black Jeep on Olympic View Drive at Talbot Road.

Police said on social media that a citizen was in a vehicle on the side of the road when the Jeep, using lights and sirens, pulled in behind the vehicle. The suspect was wearing a vest that said “Sheriff” and he claimed to be an Edmonds police officer. When the citizen questioned the man, he got back into his vehicle and left.

“EPD does not have a black Jeep patrol vehicle,” police said in the social media post. “This was not an EPD member. If you see this vehicle, call 911. We would like to give them the chance to sit in the back of a real EPD patrol vehicle.”