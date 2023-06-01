Police seek public’s help in identifying Edmonds burglary suspect

Edmonds police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who burglarized an occupied home early Thursday morning off 9th Avenue North in Edmonds.

He is described as a white male, last seen wearing a Sonics “Payton” jersey, light-colored pants and black and white shoes. He has extensive tattoos on both arms

The suspect also stole the burglary victim’s vehicle and later — at around 7 a.m. — fled from police in the south Everett area. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The man being sought is believed to be the same suspect who also fled from a hit-and-run collision at 8th Avenue North and Caspers Street shortly before the Thursday morning burglary occurred. A firearm was left behind in vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident, police said.