Pop-up blood drive at Edmonds Waterfront Center June 26-28

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a Bloodworks blood drive from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, June 26-Thursday, June 28.

The drive will be in the first floor Studio, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Thanks to FeedMe Hospitality, those donating blood during this event will receive their choice of the following vouchers: $10 off with a purchase of $50 or more at Fire & The Feast restaurant in downtown Edmonds or “buy one scoop, get one scoop free” at Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato, located in the Waterfront Center. The offer cannot be combined with other discounts or offers, and it expires 8/31/23.

You can schedule your donation here.