Pop-up services will be available in Plaza Room during Edmonds Library renovation

Good news for Edmonds Library customers. Sno-Isle Libraries spokesperson Katie Leone said Friday that the upstairs Edmonds Plaza Room will continue to be used for pop-up library services while the Edmonds Library is being renovated.
“Due to the Edmonds Art Festival, the pop-up will be closed from June 9-20, and will return on June 21 for browsing, printing, surfing the internet and summer reading,” Leone said.
A water pipe break sent 60,000 gallons of water in the library on June 23, 2022. Since that time, the library has been operating a pop-up space in the upstairs Plaza Room.
Sno-Isle said it will be investing at least $2.5 million into the Edmonds Library restoration and modernization project, including a new gathering and community meeting room, study space and an interactive children’s play area. (Read more about the plans in our earlier story here.)
A construction update from the City of Edmonds and Sno-Isle in mid-May indicated that customers would be able to access limited library services onsite in a temporary space in the library parking lot. That plan has now changed and the Plaza Room will continue to be used — following the arts festival — for the duration of construction.
