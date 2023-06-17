Pride in Edmonds posters, stickers available

For the third year in a row, Edmonds’ Fortuna Law PLLC is proud to offer free “Pride in Edmonds” posters, stickers and bumper stickers so that the local business community and the general public can celebrate Pride Month in Edmonds and show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Fortuna Law PLLC originally began offering the “Pride in Edmonds” posters in 2021, when local Pride events were canceled due to the pandemic lockdown.

The poster and stickers were designed by Lilly Hendershot of The Branding Iron. They are available at the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce office and the Edmonds Log Cabin Information Center in downtown Edmonds Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.