Reader view: Candidates are stepping up to the campaign pledge

A request was made that candidates who are seeking public office in Edmonds pledge to contribute their unused campaign contributions to a local charity/nonprofit of their choice. The full article about the pledge can be found here (Reader view: Will candidates pledge to support charities? – My Edmonds News).

I’m reporting with great pleasure that almost all of our mayoral and city council candidates have taken the pledge. This bodes well for the character of the individuals seeking to represent us.

While it’s understood that local campaigns are run on rather lean budgets, for charities and nonprofits, every little bit helps. Besides, this is more than just about the money. It’s a reflection of what we value as a community. So, this is a true win for our community, regardless of the election results.

It’s been almost a month since the original Reader View piece was posted. Every effort was made to ensure each candidate was aware of the request. For those candidates who did not unilaterally step up and may not have been aware originally, they were directly contacted via their official address posted with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (Candidates | Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC)). One or two “reminders” were also sent to those who did not respond. All were informed with ample notice that this tally was being posted today So as of 8 a.m., Saturday, June 3, here are the pledges:

Mayoral candidates:

Diane Buckshnis – Yes

Mike Nelson – No response

Mike Rosen – Yes

Brad Shipley – Yes

City Council candidates:

Michelle Dotsch – Yes

Chris Eck – Yes

Kevin Fagerstrom – Yes

Mackey Guenther – Yes

Jenna Nand – Yes

Vivian Olson – Yes

Susan Paine – Yes

Roger Pence – Yes

Please reach out to them and congratulate them for stepping up and taking the pledge. Now it’s our turn, as citizens, to listen to the candidates, educate ourselves and vote for the candidates who best reflect our individual values and interests and those of our community. Good luck to all.

— By Jim Ogonowski

Author Jim Ogonowski lives in Edmonds.