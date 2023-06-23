Reader view: Let’s spread the wealth and place a new library and community center on Hwy 99 corridor

What escapes many people about “Edmonds Charm,” particularly in the historic downtown business district, is that the town was originally built for pedestrians in the 1890s. Practically no one owned cars back then, and very few people would have ridden horses or horse-drawn carriages to go about their daily lives, from sending their kids to school to making a deposit at the local bank. Normal people walked everywhere in their hometown back then.

The consequence of this is that we have a lovely core of city amenities and services within walking distance of those lucky enough to live in the Edmonds Bowl. As city planning now turns toward a more pedestrian-friendly future, we should take lessons from past city leaders and place future Edmonds city amenities within walking distance of where future density is being proposed.

Which is my part of town, the Highway 99 corridor.

Immediately after the city announced its plans to acquire the Burlington Coat Factory property, a close friend of mine in the Lake Ballinger neighborhood excitedly asked whether we could have a public library up here. In a part of town that would actually be easily accessible to transit users and working-class families whose children could most benefit from a nearby library.

Easy access to technology, especially the internet and computers, can make the difference in a child’s academic success. Children without home access to computers and the internet are more likely to live in proximity to the Highway 99 corridor than the Edmonds Bowl, which is the site of the present Edmonds Library. Our new Highway 99 library can also be the site of free ESL classes for new immigrants, book clubs for seniors, and free meals for low-income children during the summer time.

I don’t think that we have to move the site of the present Edmonds Library, which has incredible water views for the public of all income levels to enjoy, and accessibility for pedestrians from the downtown core. Rather, I think that we need a second library along the Highway 99 corridor. As one of the most densely populated cities in Snohomish County already, I think two branches of the library system would be appropriate for our town.

While most of the “charming“ aspects of small-town life remain aggregated in the Edmonds Bowl — from the new Edmonds Waterfront Center, to the present Edmonds Library, to the Edmond Center for the Arts and the Francis Anderson Center — the more utilitarian aspects of running a town tend to be shoehorned into my part of town, like those gigantic apartment buildings that no one wants to see pop up in their previously single-family zoning neighborhoods.

The discrimination has to stop. Our part of town deserves nice things, too. Like an easily accessible local library and community center.

One of the many benefits of this would be that we could approach the Sno-Isles Library System to help us finance the purchase of the property. Heck, since the property is so close to the border of King County, and would conceivably service a good number of their residents, we could even set up a reciprocity agreement and seek funding from the King County Library System as well.

Another benefit of this approach would be that we could preserve the existing Burlington Coat Factory building and simply renovate it to create a library and a community center, upstairs and downstairs. The rest of the property could be developed piecemeal over time, which would be less burdensome to taxpayers at a time when the economy is starting to look grim.

I can already imagine the comments that this proposal will receive. For example, “Jenna, didn’t you say that placing a permanent police substation along the Highway 99 Corridor was one of your top priorities for 2023?”

Yes, and it remains one of my top priorities for 2023 and beyond. Presently, the former Value Village site is being looked at as a new home for South County Fire. And in our previous council meetings, we have already asked whether this could become a multi-use property with both firefighters and police officers permanently stationed there. One benefit to placing the future police substation at that site would be not only its proximity to the hospital, but the fact that it would be more centrally located in the Edmonds portion of the Highway 99 corridor than the Burlington Coat Factory property, which is almost on the very south border of Edmonds.

As we look to the future of the Highway 99 corridor, I want to make sure that services for existing members of our community are not overlooked by the city as it tries to attract additional development and density. The community in my part of town, partially due to annexation and partially due to historical racism, has been traditionally underserved by Edmonds city government.

We are tired of being ignored. We are tired of being treated like the unwanted stepchild of Edmonds. We are a part of the community that the rest of the Edmonds population should embrace and take pride in, too. We deserve an investment in our culture and identity, just as much as the Edmonds Bowl does.

Placing the next center of leisure activity — a library and a community center — in our part of town would go a long way toward making us feel more welcome in Edmonds.

— By Jenna Nand

Edmonds City Council Position 7.