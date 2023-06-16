Reader view: Saving trees on Dayton Street

I am usually pretty adept at figuring out cause and effect, but in this case I’m confused. According to the plans submitted to the City of Edmonds, when 627 Dayton (directly adjacent to the library parking lot) is developed into apartments, the five large trees bordering the parking lot will be removed. I have spoken with the Edmonds ADB (Architectural Design Board) and the Tree Board and both have stated the trees are diseased. I’m not an arborist, but for the past four years I’ve watched these trees leaf out in the spring, demonstrate how windy it is, turn gorgeous colors in the fall, and collect snow on branches in the winter. It has also been pointed out that the sidewalk around the trees is uneven. This is absolutely true; but right now the sidewalk is very short and dead ends in a parking lot.

Additionally, the plans for 627 Dayton may include moving utilities underground. This would mean removal of the three trees along Dayton in front of the property. New small trees would be replanted.

There is also a maple tree in the middle of the property that must be removed for the building. The plan submitted show no trees on the redeveloped property.

I’m confused about multiple things:

If the large trees are at all savable, let’s do it! Can we at least save the healthiest ones? Can’t we repair the sidewalk around them? These trees border a parking lot. According to the city, the southbound portion of the library parking lot is Durbin Street. This “street” is not as wide as a true street; it is one half of a parking lot with one-way traffic. Wouldn’t it be nice to have some greenery bordering a portion of the paved area?

When was the city going to remove these unhealthy trees if this development didn’t take place?

Can’t we figure out a way to preserve the larger trees along Dayton?

Can developers just pay a fee and not replace trees they take out when they build? Doesn’t an apartment building of this size deserve at least one tree?

The city has stated they are behind on their climate change accomplishments. Trees offer shade, cooling and absorb carbon – and the city is willing to get rid of five huge trees, plant smaller trees along Dayton, and not require replacement of a single tree for a 17-unit apartment building?

Obviously property owners can do what they please with their land within the guidelines the city sets, but can’t we do this and preserve some trees too?

I thought we had a revised tree code that helped preserve trees. I thought the city wanted to effect climate change in a positive way. I thought we could figure out a way to save some trees…

— By Ann Christiansen

Ann Christiansen lives in Edmonds