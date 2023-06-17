Reader view: Thanks to those who attended screening of ‘Spellers’

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone in our community (and beyond) who joined us for the screening of the movie Spellers at the Edmonds Theater last Saturday, June 10. The overwhelming level of interest and support we witnessed for non and unreliable autistic speakers was truly heartening. Despite the prevailing belief among some “experts” that these individuals are cognitively disabled, it was remarkable to see the growing awareness that they are finding their voices through a simple yet powerful method of communication.

Our decision to present this screening free of charge was driven by our unwavering commitment to transform society’s perception of the capabilities of autistic individuals. We firmly believe in sharing this life-changing information with our community leaders. Therefore, we reached out personally and extended invitations to all current city councilmembers, the four candidates for Edmonds mayor, members of the Edmonds School District board, and ESD Superintendent.

We extend our sincere appreciation to mayoral candidates Diane Buckschnis, Mike Rosen and Brad Shipley for attending the screening. Your presence demonstrates your genuine interest and support for the citizens you aspire to serve. We are also grateful to all the council members who took the time to RSVP, showcasing their commitment to the betterment of our community. Furthermore, we would like to acknowledge ESD Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner for her response and her request for a link to an online streaming option, considering her conflicting appointment.

While it was disappointing, yet not entirely surprising, that the fourth candidate, the current mayor, as well as key members of the school district chose not to respond to our invitation or attend the event, we remain steadfast in our mission to foster understanding and inclusivity. We firmly believe that the more individuals in positions of influence are exposed to the triumphs and challenges faced by those with autism, the greater the potential for positive change in our society.

Once again, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all those who supported and attended the screening. It is through collective education, efforts and shared understanding that we can create a more inclusive and compassionate community for everyone. Together, we can use this new method of communication to overcome barriers and unlock the immense potential of autistic individuals, enabling them to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our society.

— By David and Renee Kaufer

David and Renee Kaufer live in Edmonds