Reminder: All invited to celebrate 70th anniversary of Maplewood Presbyterian Church June 25

Maplewood Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 70th anniversary on Sunday, June 25. Families, friends and neighbors are invited to join the church in remembering the past and looking forward to the future.

The day begins at 10 a.m. with a joyful celebration service led by Maplewood Presbyterian Church Pastor Hallack Greider.

It will be followed by an 11 a.m. coffee and cake social hour for meeting, greeting and sharing memories.

Maplewood Presbyterian Church is located at 19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

To learn more, phone 425-778-5248