Reminder: City of Edmonds hosting Pride Event June 30

The City of Edmonds is celebrating Pride Month Friday, June 30 with music, storytelling and an address by Mayor Mike Nelson on the steps of the Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 5th Ave. N.

“Now more than ever it is important to recognize the many contributions our LGBTQ+ neighbors make to our community — not just during Pride month but all throughout the year,” Nelson said. “Saying we are a welcoming city for all is not enough, we must show it. We are very excited to be hosting this Pride event alongside PFLAG, Pride of Edmonds and Under the Rainbow.”

Nelson will address attendees at the start of the celebration at 5 p.m. Following him will be storytellers from Under the Rainbow.

Pride flags will be hung throughout downtown during the week leading up to June 30 and then on the day of the event, Pride flags will be placed along both sides of the street in front of City Hall. Additionally, 5th Avenue North in front of City Hall and the Historical Museum will be closed to motor vehicles during the celebration. The closure will extend from the alley next to the museum to Bell Street, beginning at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Music will be played before the start time of 5 p.m. and once the event concludes, attendees are invited to create chalk art on the street and visit with each other and representatives at information tables.

Following the event, a Pride crawl is planned in downtown organized by the Edmonds Downtown Alliance. Participating locations include Vinbero, Vinbero, Kelnero, Church Key Pub, Salt & Iron, MARKET Edmonds, Fire & The Feast, Maize & Barley, and Brigid’s Bottleshop. Each business will be featuring Pride specials and a portion of funds will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign. You can find details on the Pride crawl and to see a list of downtown businesses celebrating Pride here.