Reminder: Juneteenth ‘Freedom Festival’ Monday at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Community School

A reminder that the Juneteenth 2023 “Freedom Festival” will take place at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Community School Gymnasium and Playfields on Monday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature local performers, vendors and resource booths, food trucks and a mini-health fair focusing on Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities.

Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage.

This year’s legal holiday of festivities is being jointly sponsored by Verdant Health Commission, Project Girl Mentoring Program, United Healthcare, City of Lynnwood, Edmonds School District and Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).

Located at 19200 56th Ave. W. in Lynnwood, the Cedar Valley Community School site will host a variety of celebration activities for children, families and civic-minded citizens.