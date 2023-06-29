Ribbon cutting celebrates completion of first phase of Highway 99 revitalization project

An exuberant Mayor Mike Nelson officiated at a Thursday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the $9.3 million phase one of the ongoing Highway 99 revitalization project. The event was held adjacent to the new south gateway sign, which welcomes motorists and others as they enter Edmonds.

“This is a really important ribbon cutting,” he began. “It’s long been a dream of mine to get the Highway 99 revitalization project up and running. It’s been an all-hands-on-deck project, and I’m really excited to be here today.”

Nelson went on to explain that this phase is just the beginning, with $44 million earmarked for the full project, comprising 4 phases in total.

“The new landscaped safety median alone will reduce vehicle crashes by 37%, pedestrian accidents by 45% and improve traffic flow,” he continued. “And talk about beautification – more than 130 trees and 11,000 plants have been added, and two new gateway signs erected [at the north and south ends of the two-mile stretch of Highway 99 that passes through Edmonds] to welcome folks to our city. With the completion of phase one, I confidently say that things are buzzing, moving and shaking up here on Highway 99.”

Nelson was followed by Assistant Public Works Director Rob English, who gave a quick overview of the project and what’s coming in future phases.

“We’re celebrating the first stage of construction today,” he began. “The new median and other street improvements will be followed by additional work beyond the curb in the stretch between 244th and 238th Streets, including additional landscaping, bicycle improvements, sidewalks, and widening the 238th Street intersection. Subsequent phases will extend these down to 220th Street.”

Returning to the podium, Mayor Nelson stressed that for him, the driving force behind this project stems from the city historically not providing enough attention to this part of town. He pointed out that for years, improving Highway 99 has been a subject of discussion, but now – with council support – things are actually happening.

“We’re not just talking; we’re delivering – and with completion of phase one, people can now actually see the changes,” he concluded.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel