Rotary Club of Edmonds honored for membership growth

The Rotary Club of Edmonds was awarded a trophy for the most new members during Rotary District 5030’s year-end party.
The Edmonds-based community service organization is open to all people regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender or political preference. The Rotary Club of Edmonds hosts a variety of community service efforts, with meetings held the first and third Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Claire’s Pantry in Edmonds.
Check the club’s calendar for meeting dates and speaker announcements. The public is welcome to attend.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.