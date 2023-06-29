Rotary Club of Edmonds honored for membership growth

The Rotary Club of Edmonds was awarded a trophy for the most new members during Rotary District 5030’s year-end party.

The Edmonds-based community service organization is open to all people regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender or political preference. The Rotary Club of Edmonds hosts a variety of community service efforts, with meetings held the first and third Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Claire’s Pantry in Edmonds.

Check the club’s calendar for meeting dates and speaker announcements. The public is welcome to attend.