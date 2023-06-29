Rotary Club of Edmonds welcomes Brian Albright as president

The Rotary Club of Edmonds welcomes new Brian Albright as the club’s new president.

Albright takes the helm of the 58-member club on July 1.

Albright is a health systems expert responsible for market access of Pfizer’s oncology portfolio of medicines with United Healthcare, OptumRx and Kaiser Permanente.

The Rotary Club of Edmonds is an Edmonds-based community service organization open to all people regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender or political preference. Meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Claire’s Pantry in Edmonds.

