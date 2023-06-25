Rotary Club of Lynnwood Challenge Series Derby a hit

This pair, Gayden and Lucia, excelled in their cooperation.
Off they go!
One girl receives steering instructions from an older volunteer.
The Arc of Snohomish County offered information about programs for children with disabilities.
Webbly of the Aquasox Baseball Club came to cheer on competitors.
Mayor Christine Frizzell volunteered at the check-in booth.
This young lad got his face painted.
A close match
Sports fans have taken to the derby for their taste of action during the off-season.
Lynnwood City Council President Shannon Sessions directs the events as Mr. Kleen poses confidently.
Even the youngest audience members got in on the excitement.
Safety first!
A practice round still counts as having fun.
Racers get ready.
The derby was hosted by the Lynnwood Rotary Club and included cupcakes with coffee.

Around 100 people participated in the Rotary Club of Lynnwood’s 6th Annual Challenge Series Derby Race on Saturday. The gravity car races started at about 9:30 a.m. and ran until 1 p.m. at Lynnwood Elementary School. The event focuses on giving students of all abilities a fun and memorable experience. Community members from Lynnwood and nearby areas joined to watch and support the festivities, including those volunteering with local organizations such as Child Strive and the Arc of Snohomish County.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

