Save the date for the Historical Society’s Golden Jubilee

Mark your calendars for the Edmonds South-Snohomish County Historical Society’s Goldben Jubilee, set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way. The event will honor the society’s 50 years of service to the Edmonds and South Snohomish County community.

The fundraising dinner will feature a highlight of food history in Edmonds, games and entertainment, and the unveiling of the society’s plans for the future of the society.

Registration details will follow.