Scene in Edmonds: A joy-filled ribbon cutting for Civic Center Playfield

Elected officials and city staff cut the ribbon Friday afternoon to officially open the new Civic Center Playfield in downtown Edmonds. We’ll have a complete story and more photos Saturday. (Photo by Larry Vogel)
