Scene in Edmonds: Adding beauty, one corner bed at a time

On Tuesday, Edmonds Parks and Recreation staff (Eric and Tim in back row) led a group of seven Edmonds Floretum Garden Club volunteers in planting several hundred flowers in the corner beds at Walnut Street and 5th Avenue South. This is one of fourcooperative corner planting events scheduled for this year.
— Photo by Chris Walton – also a volunteer but not pictured
