Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: June 3, 2023 5 Early morning on the waterfront. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Fishing at the pier. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Olympic Mountains. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Edmonds Petanque Club practicing at Sierra Park.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.