Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: June 11, 2023 7 Train and ferry. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Going fishing. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Someone donated their hat to this sea lion, part of the “Locals” sculpture by Georgia Gerber at Olympic Beach. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
