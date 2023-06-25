Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: June 25, 2023 5 The Edmonds Marsh (Photo by Sam Spencer) At the fishing pier. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Cargo in the distance. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Petanque at Civic Center Playfield. (Photo by Arnie Lund)
