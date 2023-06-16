Scene in Edmonds: Arts festival before the crowds

Posted: June 15, 2023 4


Doug Parrott captured this photo of Edmonds Arts Festival booths set up Thursday evening at Frances Anderson Playfield. The three-day festival will open Friday morning. Learn more here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME