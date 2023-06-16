Scene in Edmonds: Arts festival before the crowds

Doug Parrott captured this photo of Edmonds Arts Festival booths set up Thursday evening at Frances Anderson Playfield. The three-day festival will open Friday morning. Learn more here.
