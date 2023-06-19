Scene in Edmonds: Balancing act

Niall McShane submitted this photo of an osprey on top of a sailboat mast on Lake Ballinger Saturday evening. “It’s quite a balancing act because the weather vane on top of the mast is broken from an eagle sitting on it before and it moves in all directions,” McShane said. “The osprey found it quite difficult to perch there in the first place although it does so quite regularly.”
